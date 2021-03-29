Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened on Monday the Al Barrah Mosque in Al Mahatta district, which extends over an area of 665 meter.
The two-storey mosque can accommodates up to 470 worshipers including 70 female worshippers. It has three entrances, two for men and one for female and a private one for the Imam in addition to an ablution area, a 30-meter high minaret and 7.5-meter-wide dome.
The opening ceremony was attended by Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Emiri Diwan, and Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah as well as a number of senior officials.