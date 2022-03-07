Abu Dhabi: Two expats in Al Dhafra region have been arrested by Abu Dhabi Police for selling contraband goods, including knives used as weapons.
Police said the duo – an Asian and an African – was apprehended after the Criminal Security department received information about the sale of the smuggled items. The reports were investigated, and official arrested the pair while seizing all smuggled items in their possession.
Report suspicious activities
The police also said it is keen to limit violations involving the illegal sale of items, which can pose threats to public safety and security, and urged residents to report any suspicious activities.