Abu Dhabi: The education costs of the eight children left behind by one of the terror attack victims in the UAE will be borne by the victim’s employer, ADNOC, the Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE said in the capital on Thursday.
The family of the deceased Pakistani national, Mahmood Khan, will also receive salary compensation and service benefits, and will be able to benefit from job opportunities, Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood, confirmed to Gulf News at a media briefing at the Pakistan Embassy.
Khan, a driver, was 49 years old at the time of his death, and had worked in the UAE for 10 years before his untimely demise.
Two other Pakistani nationals who were injured in the Houthi terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi have, meanwhile, been treated and discharged from hospital, the diplomat said.
“The mortal remains of the deceased were expeditiously repatriated to Pakistan, with support from ADNOC, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the Pakistani Embassy. Pakistan has also strongly condemned the terrorist attack, and stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of the UAE,” Mahmood added.
