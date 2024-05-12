Dubai: Under plans to preserve the heritage architecture of Dubai, 35 additional buildings and sites will be restored.

The announcement came on Sunday as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the second phase of the project.

This brings the total number of sites covered by both phases to 807 so far. The initial phase covered 17 archaeological sites, 14 historical areas, and 741 buildings.

In a video shared on social media by the Government of Dubai Media Office on Sunday, elderly residents spoke about their memories of landmarks such as the Clock Tower Roundabout, the old Dubai Airport terminal, and the “revolving restaurant” (on top of Hyatt Regency Dubai), among others.

In February, Sheikh Hamdan had reviewed the progress of the ongoing rehabilitation project for Al Fahidi Fort, Dubai’s oldest building dating back to the late 1700s.