Al Dhafra solar plant will generate 2GW of power upon completion

Solar Power Plant in Al Dhafra Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announced on Tuesday that the world’s largest solar power plant project is one step closer to launch and would provide the lowest tariff for the solar power in the world.

In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Media Office, said, “the Al Dhafra Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is due to be the world’s biggest solar plant, twice the size of EWEC’s (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) existing Noor Abu Dhabi plant.”

Once completed, the solar plant will generate two Gigawatt of power, equivalent to powering approximately 160,000 households.

It will also reduce the Abu Dhabi’s CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tonnes per year, equivalent to removing 470,000 cars.

“Subsidiary the EWEC also announced via weblink that five bidding consortia’s technical and commercial bids to finance, construct, operate and maintain the Al Dhafra solar PV project in Abu Dhabi,” the tweet said.