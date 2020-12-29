Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have unveiled a series of new uniforms to be worn by police personnel from the start of 2021 onwards.
The new set of uniforms include three different suits — one each for administrative and field roles, and a third to be worn during ceremonies, said Major General Khalifa Al Khaili, director of finance and services at the Abu Dhabi Police. The uniform colours include navy blue, greyish blue and black.
The suit designated for administrative roles can be worn by officers of both genders. On the other hand, the ‘field suit’ has been specified for certain field units. The ceremonial suit will be worn by personnel during ceremonies and official occasions.