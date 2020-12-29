Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Huawei Consumer Business Group have announced the launch of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s first digital nol card and nol Pay mobile app on Huawei AppGallery. This collaboration is in line with the RTA’s plan to adopt advanced and innovative technologies into Dubai’s transport sector as part of the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This was announced during a ceremony attended by Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa, and Jerry Liu, CEO of Huawei in the UAE.
Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO, Corporate Technology Support Services Sector of RTA, Dubai, said: “The new RTA nol Pay app works with Huawei Wallet to enable residents in the emirate to quickly pay for their public transport journeys — and any facility that uses nol cards — from their Huawei smartphones.”
The nol Pay app provides users with the flexibility to purchase tickets on all of RTA’s transportation services, from Dubai Metro up to waterbus, Tram and more. This new app also aligns with our overall digital transformation strategy to adopt technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution into Dubai’s transport sector.”
Read more
- Abu Dhabi countdown: 5 days to go before new traffic radars go live
- Dubai Metro to run non-stop from 5am on December 31 till 1am on January 2
- Two new Dubai bus routes to connect Expo Metro Route 2020 opens on January 1
- All you need to know about the new system in Abu Dhabi to monitor traffic violations
Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are proud to be working with RTA as it continues its journey to adopt digital technology into the services it offers. The exclusive launch of the RTA Digital nol cards on Huawei smartphones represents a milestone achievement and is the first of its kind in the region. By partnering with esteemed entities like RTA, we look forward to continuing to support the innovation agenda of the UAE government.”