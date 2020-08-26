ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared a number of preventive measures that have been declared by Abu Dhabi Police, that urge the public to follow in order to avoid summer fires.
The tweet read, “AD Police urges households and businesses to implement preventive procedures and measures to protect against summer fires in order to maintain the safety of all community members and properties.”
The preventive measures include turning off unused electronic devices, especially extractor fans, as well as checking gas pipes and electronic appliance connections. Ensuring that household and commercial kitchens contain safety equipment as well as ensuring that gas cylinders are left outside the kitchen but not exposed to direct sunlight are among other preventive measures that were advised.
Smoking away from curtains or furniture that could catch fire is another important tip as well as conducting regular maintenance on vehicles and ensuring the availability of an extinguisher as well.