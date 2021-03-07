Abu Dhabi: A man injured in a motorbike accident in Abu Dhabi has been airlifted to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City by the Abu Dhabi Police.
A second man who also sustained injuries was also taken to hospital by ambulance, the Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement.
The accident occurred in a sandy stretch in Sweihan, and was reported to the Abu Dhabi Police Command and Control Centre. The Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department then swung into action to provide urgent medical attention, and transport the seriously injured individual by air ambulance to hospital.