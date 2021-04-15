Abu Dhabi: Every month, people with autism and audio-sensory disorders will be able to benefit from a quiet shopping experience at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall.
The Quiet Hour initiative, which will be carried out between 11am and 12pm on the first Monday of each month, was announced today by the Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO), which provides care and education for People of Determination, and Yas Mall.
A statement released via the Abu Dhabi Media Office said the Quiet Hour aims to provide a quieter, more comfortable shopping experience with people with audio-sensory and autism disorders, while also enhancing social inclusion by raising awareness of their needs for reduced audiovisual sensations.
The ZHO has previously worked with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to create sensory play areas for People of Determination at Yas Mall, and at Al Ain’s Jimi Mall.