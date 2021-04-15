The campaign launched under the title ‘Avoiding Wrong Parking’ will continue until May 15 and it aims to enhance traffic safety in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, has launched an awareness campaign to enhance road safety.

The campaign launched under the title ‘Avoiding Wrong Parking’ will continue until May 15 and it aims to enhance traffic safety in the emirate.

The campaign aims to spread awareness on wrong behaviour by motorists, including wrong parking on roads, resulting in obstruction to the movement of traffic and causing congestion. The campaign is in line with the goals of Sharjah Police and is in keeping with strategic objectives of the UAE Ministry of Interior, aiming to make roads safer.

Lt Col Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said: “The launch of the campaign coincides with the advent of Ramadan, as complaints of incorrect parking on vital roads and near mosques, markets, commercial complexes and busy residential neighbourhoods see a surge during this month every time of the year. This campaign aims to raise awareness among motorists to avoid violations while on the road, that can endanger their own lives as well as the lives of other road users. The campaign is also based on statistics for the past year that show that the number of cases of wrong parking reached 17,812, in addition to 12,927 traffic obstructions.”

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt Col Al Naqbi explained that the campaign was being conducted in two parts. The first part involves electronic surveillance, through which, awareness is spread among motorists on social media platforms and news sites in multiple languages (Arabic, English, and Urdu). The second part of the campaign involves actual field intervention whereby, warning triangles will be handed by campaign specialists to drivers whose vehicles have developed a snag while on the road, in order to prevent any obstruction to the flow of traffic and prevent accidents.