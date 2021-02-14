The Abu Dhabi skyline. The new visa aims to increase opportunities for residency and employment in Abu Dhabi while also enhancing the creative scene in the UAE. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A new Creative Visa that is open to individuals specialising in a number of arts and design sectors was announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) on Sunday.

The visa is open to a wide range of people, including those in the heritage, performing arts, design, gaming, e-sports, media and publishing sectors. It aims to increase opportunities for residency and employment in Abu Dhabi while also enhancing the creative scene in the UAE.

“Abu Dhabi is committed to not just nurturing the creative talent found within our borders but to also extending our resources to innovators from the region and around the world. This mutually beneficial system will attract pioneering ideas and creativity to Abu Dhabi, as the Creative Visa will offer participants access to world-class facilities and infrastructure, as well as an attractive, safe and inspiring living and working environment for individuals and families,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, DCT chairman.

Supportive ecosystem

“The creative ecosystem of the Emirate plays an important role in all our lives, and we are committed to supporting its practitioners and professionals. Abu Dhabi is a place rooted in cultural heritage and creativity, where culture is a driver of social and economic development. Championing the cultural and creative sectors will continue to be a priority for DCT Abu Dhabi, and this visa is only one of the globally relevant projects we’re launching with continued speed and agility,” he added.

Professionals who take up residency in Abu Dhabi under the Creative Visa will find themselves in a global culture centre, with access to world-class museums and performing arts centres, and amid a grass roots artistic community. The emirate’s media, entertainment, literary and publishing sectors are also dynamic and growing rapidly, the DCT said.

Abu Dhabi focuses on its cultural heritage, and provides a calendar of initiatives, including programmes around traditional crafts and practices. Cultural heritage professionals can join a community of fellow academics, conservators and archaeologists working at Abu Dhabi’s important archaeological sites, historic buildings and cultural landscapes, including the World Heritage Site of Al Ain.

Start-up culture

Entrepreneurs looking to launch their own creative business can take advantage of a highly start-up friendly environment, with significant access to funding, support and incentives for growing ventures, the DCT said.