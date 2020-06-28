Laboratory workers bag a biological sample at a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre in Al Khawaneej, Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: In recognition of workers contribution to the country, the Abu Dhabi government said on Sunday that it had prioritised workers during COVID-19 challenges and provided them free testing in the Emirate, while facilitating the return of 180,000 workers back to their home countries over the past three months.

During COVID-19 testing, a large number of workers in all localities of worker’s accommodations in the Emirate including industrial zones, were provided free testing for the virus.

These are the expatriate workers who lost their jobs and helped by the Abu Dhabi government for their accommodation and meals, and ensured that their all rights were met before they took a flight back home, said the Committee for Emergency Management, Crises and Disasters resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The committee, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Department of Economic Development designed several programmes to ensure the protection of workers’ rights, security and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the start of the global health crisis, the committee has ensured a safe working environment that takes into account all precautionary measures and in accordance with the highest international standards, and the application of preventive health measures to ensure the safety of workers from transmission, the committee said on Sunday.

The committee also provided free medical examination to all residents of industrial and workers’ cities and free treatment for those who were confirmed to be infected.

Workers were provide educational materials in several languages and through several means to educate them about the risks of COVID-19 and ways to prevent it, the committee said.

Workers affairs were continuously followed by the committee to check on their conditions in general, and it coordinated with the relevant authorities to provide an adequate living environment for workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, which included housing and food, and also coordinated with various bodies to ensure that workers receive all their wages, dues, financial allocations and rights, the committee said.

The committee also coordinated the return journeys of more than 180,000 workers during the past three months, after ensuring that they were free of injury and that they received all their rights.

As per directives of the leadership in Abu Dhabi to protect workers’ rights, the measures were put in place during the past years aimed at protecting workers and their rights, and improving the applicable regulatory systems.