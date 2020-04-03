No events can be held in the capital until further notice Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Entertainment and leisure venues in Abu Dhabi will be closed until further notice, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism announced today.

At the same time, a sector-wide ban on events and wedding parties has also been extended.

“In line with precautionary measures to ensure public health and safety, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) extends the ban on events and wedding parties, and the closure of venues in Abu Dhabi, until further notice,” the DCT announced in a statement.

This extends to all tour services, sea cruises, desert camps, tours, nightclubs and floating restaurants in the emirate.

The ban was first set in place for two weeks from March 19, along with a similar closure of public parks and beaches, in order to limit the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in the country, prompting closures to be extended indefinitely.