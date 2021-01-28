Municipality calls upon visitors to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures

Barbecues have been permitted in designated facilities Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Following a lengthy prohibition on barbecuing in Abu Dhabi’s public parks, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has once again permitted grilling in designated facilities across the capital.

The prohibition was implemented last year as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. Now, a total of 23 public parks have been designated for barbacuing, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced.

“Abu Dhabi Municipality is pleased to call on the public to adhere to public gardens specified for grilling,” the Municipality said in a social media post, before providing a list of the public parks.

Barbecuing is a popular winter activity in the UAE, as families head out to enjoy the pleasant weather and share a meal. Many of the parks where grilling is permitted have built ovens, and a number have recently been refurbished. In Abu Dhabi, it is prohibited to grill or cook food in non-designated areas, and doing so is subject to spot fines of Dh500.

While once again permitting outdoor grills, the Municipality also called upon park visitors to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures, including maintaining adequate social distance, and avoiding group gatherings and activities.

List of parks with BBQ facilities

Abu Dhabi island

-Park No 1 on Khaleej Al Arabi St, right side in the outbound direction

-Park No 2 on Khaleej Al Arabi St, right side in the outbound direction

-Park No 4 on Khaleej Al Arabi St, right side in the outbound direction

-Park No 5 on Khaleej Al Arabi St, right side in the outbound direction

-Dolphin Gate on Sheikh Zayed St, right side on the inbound direction upto the intersection with Al Saada St

-Zaafarana Garden on Muroor Road

-Family Garden A on Hamdan Street, in the blocks between 26th St and Tarek Bin Ziyad St

-Family Garden B on Corniche St, in the block between Tarek Bin Ziyad St and Khaled bin Al Waleed St

-Narjeel Garden in the extended zone between Nation Towers to Al Bateen St

-Official Garden, between Muroor Road and Fatima bint Mubarak St

-Heritage Garden on Corniche St, between 10th St and its intersection with Al Mina Road

Mainland

-Al Wathba Garden in Al Wathba

-Al Khatam Garden in Al Wathba

-Al Adla Garden in Al Wathba

-Garden 4 in Al Shamkha

-Garden 5 in Al Shamkha

-Garden 6 in Al Shamkha

-Garden 7 in Al Shamkha

-Northern Yas Gateway park in Al Shahama

-Bain Al Jisreen Garden in Zayed City

-Garden SE02 in Zayed City

-Garden SE24 in Zayed City