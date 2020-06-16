L'Oreal tie up with Emirates Red Crescent to deliver 84,000 care products worth Dh4 million to frontline medics and workers Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: L’Oreal Middle East in association with Emirates Red Crescent has launched a UAE solidarity programme to donate 84,000 personal care products worth Dh4 million to those involved in the fight against coronavirus. Items will go to frontline staff in hospitals and workers.

More than 58,000 care products went to those in need in the community.

L’Oreal has also frozen pending payments from 740 partners and suppliers and shortened payment terms in a bid to help the industry while supplying 15,000 masks and 4,000 bottles of sanitiser.

Front liners receive gift packs at Rashid Hospital

At the same time L’Oreal has maintained full salaries of employers as well as enabling them to work from home.

Remi Chadapaux, L’Oréal Middle East Managing Director, said, “We want to express our appreciation to all front-line workers who, day after day, put others first to fight the pandemic. We are truly humbled and inspired by their commitment to the common good. We also want to show solidarity to all those individuals and businesses impacted as a result of COVID-19 and do what we can to help them through these challenging times. A crisis such as this requires everyone to work together in support of the wider relief efforts. That is why we have introduced our UAE Solidarity Programme: a set of actionable initiatives that will make a tangible difference to people’s lives.”