Dubai: Qindeel Printing, Publishing and Distribution, the publishing arm of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, has revealed its agenda for the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2019, taking place in Dubai Studio City from October 10 to 20.

Qindeel says it is the first Arab entity to provide Arabic content for the exhibition. Last year, it sold more than 70,000 books in Arabic from participating Arab publishing houses at the exhibition.

Qindeel has expanded its participation from last year – its pavilion at the 2019 edition will be presenting a collection of Arabic-language books from 24 local publishers and 18 international ones. The total number of books on offer is 500,000, with 6,000 titles covering all sectors.