Abu Dhabi: A total of 393 kidney transplants have been carried out till date by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) facilities, including 52 kidney transplants for children.
The Seha Kidney Care works closely with Abu Dhabi’s health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH), to increase transplant volumes and organ donor interest, Seha said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement was issued to mark World Kidney Day, observed across the world on March 10.
Seha worked with 21 kidney donors in 2021. There are also now more opportunities for live organ donations, with the launch of a paired kidney exchange programme, in partnership with the United States-based Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation.
“Through these partnerships, kidney transplants are now a viable option for many patients here in the UAE and often result in enhanced quality of life,” Seha said in a statement.
The public health provider also seeks to bridge the knowledge gap in kidney care, with experts stressing that chronic kidney disease can be slowed and an early diagnosis also leads to better outcomes. In its statement, Seha urged residents to get their blood pressure checked and a blood test done to determine kidney function and to undergo a urine test to detect protein in urine.
“Early kidney problems can often be successfully treated and monitored without the need to see a kidney specialist and can be addressed through managing blood pressure, stopping smoking and weight control,” the health-service provider said.
In addition to kidney care and transplants, Seha also provides high-quality health care to meet the needs of about 1,300 patients who require regular dialysis. Seha facilities provided a total of 180,000 dialysis sessions in 2021 alone.
Renal care services across Seha facilities are integrated under Seha Kidney Care in order to ensure that patients receive the same high-quality care. Nurses have also been cross-trained to become renal specialists.
Read more
Risk factors for chronic kidney disease
Seha urged residents to look out for the following symptoms of kidney disease:
— Personal or family history of kidney conditions
— Diabetes
— Cardiovascular diseases
— Blood pressure
— Smoking
— Excess weight or obesity