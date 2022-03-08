Dubai: The French-based Higher Institute for Psychomotor Rehabilitation (ISRP), which provides innovative therapy techniques for patients with neurological disorders, has announced the opening of the region’s first Psychomotor Therapy Training Centre in Dubai.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Sofitel Dubai DownTown on Tuesday in the presence of Dr Wadeia Sharif, Director of Medical Education Research Department at Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dr Abdulmajeed Alkhajeh Consultant, Medical Education and Research Department at DHA, Taha Abdul Rahim Ketait, Director of Health Insurance System Management at DHA, Mark Soubiran - General Manager in Charge of International Affairs - ISRP and Musa Alsadoon, Regional Director of ISRP’s newly launched training center in the Knowledge Village in Dubai.

The newly launched training facility will provide healthcare professionals from across the country and the region with training programs in psychomotor therapy (PMT), an innovative treatment for the young and old who are facing mental and neurological dysfunctionalities, including learning disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy, mental illnesses and neurological disorders such as Alzheimers and Parkinson’s disease.

Mark Soubiran, ISRP's General Manager in Charge of International Affairs said choosing Dubai to be home for the first of its kind in the Middle East training center, aims to compliment the emirate’s and the country’s growing reputation as major international hubs for the global healthcare industry.

He said it also follows an extensive study of the region’s markets, which revealed that Dubai and the UAE are one of the most attractive healthcare markets due to advanced legislative systems and laws.

“The center will pave the way for cooperation and exchange of expertise with public and private bodies and authorities including the Ministry of Health, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Health Authority, and the Emirates Health Services,” he said.