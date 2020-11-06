Students at event in NYU Abu Dhabi recently. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Twenty four students from UAE have been picked for the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Scholars Programme (SMSP). NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) announced the list of students selected for the SMSP scholarship.

The scholarship aims at enhancing existing skills of outstanding students in the UAE and provides them with academic and leadership opportunities.

The SMSP, established by NYUAD in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC), draws on students in their third and fourth years of study in the UAE’s federal institutions of higher education: United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Zayed University (ZU), and the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

The nomination list initially had 60 students from three institutions considered for the SMSP programme. Of these, 36 made it to final list. The final cut of 24 students for the programme were picked by a panel of judges from NYUAD, NYU New York, and leaders from the local community.

Special classes

This year’s scholars will get to take either one of two special classes. The first option is a course entitled Challenges of the New Political Economy, taught by the former US Ambassador to the UAE Michael Corbin. The second offering is a course entitled Crises in Context: The Forces That Shape the Great Events of Our Time taught by author and journalist James Traub. In addition, all scholars will attend courses on leadership development, public speaking, public presentations, critical thinking, and persuasive writing.

Co-chair of the scholars programme steering committee, Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “The Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Scholars Programme recognises promising students and provides them with unparalleled educational and leadership development opportunities.” She added that students who won the chance to become scholars for this year should be very proud of their achievements.

She added: “The UAE’s unwavering support is the primary force behind the selected scholars’ continued success, emphasising that they are the future leaders of tomorrow who will help serve this nation, fulfil its ambitions, and ensure it is always at the international forefront.”