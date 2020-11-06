1 of 9
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians went into their crucial knowing victory would take them all the way to the final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer of Delhi and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai knew what was at stake.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
However, it turned out to be a one-sided affair as defending champions Mumbai stamped their authority from the outset. Opener Quinton de Kock put on 40 from 25 balls.
Ishan Kishan chipped in with an unbeaten 55 of 30 balls.
Anrich Nortje tried his best, taking out No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav after he had put on 51.
However, the Pandya brothers stepped in to take Mumbai to an ominous 200-5.
The Delhi wickets tumbled as they were well off the mark in the chase. Iyer fell for 12 after Shaw, Dyer and Rahane went for ducks.
Marcus Stoinis did his best (65 off 46) but the writing was on the wall as Rishabh Pant went for 3.
Axar Patel could only contribute 42 as the overs dwindled.
And Mumbai got over the line as Delhi could only reach 143-8 in their 20 overs.
