Abu Dhabi: The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award in sustainability, received a record 2,373 completed submissions; a 13 per cent increase over the previous year, during its four-month submissions phase for the 2020 awards. Of the entries received, the breakdown across the prize’s five categories was: Health (514), Food (570), Energy (522), Water (377) and Global High Schools (390). The top five countries by submissions were Nigeria, UAE, USA, Colombia, and India. The winners of the 2020 awards will be announced at the Prize’s 12th annual awards ceremony that will take place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on January 13, 2020.