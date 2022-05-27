Dubai: The fortunes of 22 participants flourished after they shared the second prize of Dh1 million in the 77th weekly Mahzooz Grand Draw, held here today.

Each of the second-prize winners took home Dh45,454.54 after matching four out of the five winning numbers.

However, it was the 44-year-old medical laboratory technician whose life mission will have a whole new meaning — thanks to the win. Eric, a Qatar expatriate originally from Nigeria, who shared the second prize of the Dh1 million purse with 21 other winners said that life was meaningless if one couldn’t make a positive impact on fellow human beings.

‘My greatest reward’

“As a child, I loved watching my mother as she joyfully took care of her patients as a nurse and midwife. As a professional in the medical industry, I have a continuous challenge to solve problems, but my greatest reward is when I see people smile,” said the father of three. “With this win, I feel blessed and more determined to make a positive impact on the lives of people I care for,” he added.

The same feelings of selflessness were shared by 37-year-old Filipino, Jose, who was one of the three winners who took home the Raffle Draw prize of Dh100,000 each.

‘Assist my family’

The engineer who works for a storage solution company was elated and believed that the prize was a blessing that would be used to put together a private thanksgiving event and help the needy. “I have been participating in the Grand Draw of Mahzooz for almost two years. I felt so happy when I opened my inbox and saw an email from Mahzooz, confirming my win. With this money, I will assist my family in the preparation for a thanksgiving event in December,” Jose said.

Dh2 million second prize in next draw

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on May 28, 2022. So will be the second prize, which will be an exceptional Dh2 million, instead of the usual Dh1 million.