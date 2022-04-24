Dubai: Forty-five winners shared the Dh1 million second prize in the latest weekly Mahzooz Grand Draw on Saturday, its managing operator EWINGS said on Sunday.
The winners took home Dh22,222.22 each after matching four out of the five winning numbers (5, 12, 14,22,27). Additionally, 1,682 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
Meanwhile the Raffle Draw saw three winners take home Dh100,000 each. The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh1,888,700.
Top prize
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw on April 30 at 9pm UAE time.
Eid special
Next week’s draw will also include an Eid special Mega Raffle Draw, where one participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine. All those who have participated during the Ramadan will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic.