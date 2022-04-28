Dubai: Filipina expatriate Anneliese, who works as a barista, is confident that she can now better secure the future of her daughters and be able to pay off her loan, after winning Dh100,000 during the 74th weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai.

The 28-year old UAE resident said: “Being able to return the money I borrowed will help me feel I am not indebted to anyone. It is a great relief to know that I can start making the right investments to secure a better future for my daughters now.”

Another Filipino expat, Gregorio, also won Dh100,000 in the same draw and is planning to use the prize money towards building a house in his hometown. He said: “With the cash, I can immediately start building the family house my wife and I dreamt of for years.”

“I would like to thank Mahzooz from the bottom of my heart for the unexpected blessing I received. My son participates in Mahzooz every week and he was the one who encouraged me to try my luck. Thanks to him and Mahzooz, I am Dh100,000 richer today,” added the 62-year old Dubai-based quantity surveyor.

Lucky Indian expat

Santosh, who works as a clerk at a popular supermarket chain, is elated that he will now be able to pay his house loan, apply for a driving license, and buy a small car, after also winning Dh100,000.

The Indian national said: “My friend advised me to join Mahzooz as it gives better chances of winning compared to other draws in which I was participating earlier. So, I decided to join and on Saturday evening, after I finished my shift at the supermarket, I came back home, and checked the winning numbers on the app. When I saw my name among the raffle draw winners, I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Meanwhile, the 74th draw also saw 45 other winners sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, after all of them matched four numbers out of five winning numbers (5-12-14-22-27) in the grand draw.

Ramadan draw

This Ramadan, Mahzooz participants stand a chance to win a 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 as part of the one-off special Ramadan mega raffle draw to be held on April 30. Participants will automatically enter the Ramadan Mega Raffle Draw throughout the month of April whenever they purchase a bottle of water to participate in the regular weekly draws.