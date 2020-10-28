This combination of file pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Who will win the 2020 US elections? This is the big question on everyone’s minds. Never mind the polls tracker, people want to know what the celestial insights reveal and who will take office at the White House.

Gulf News spoke to three Hindu Vedic astrologers – and this is only because Vedic astrology has a science behind it and is based on more details of an individual like time of birth.

What is the vote?

Two of the three Hindu astrologers we spoke to said it will be Donald Trump walking into the White House to take office as the 46th US President.

And here are their reasons for it.

Potential for re-election

Dev Vasishtha Image Credit: Supplied

Dev Vasishtha, Astro Scientist based in the UAE and in India said Donald Trump’s chart showed great potential for his re-election. According to Dev, Trump is currently in the “Guru Mahadasha” or Jupiter planetary period. “Trump’s Jupiter is strong. It is well placed in the second house of his astrology chart.”

Trump is also said to be going through “Shani antardasha” or a sub-planetary phase of Saturn and Rahu.

“Rahu at the moment is in his 10th house of work and authority.”

Donald Trump's birth chart Image Credit: Supplied

On October 29, Rahu will move to a different Navamsha clearing the cloud for him and the next four days will swing votes in Trump’s favour, predicted Dev.

Another celestial aspect in Trump’s favour is a fact that on the day of the election results, his moon will be transiting from 10th house of work to 11th house of gains, making it more favourable.

As far as Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden goes his ruling planets are Jupiter and Rahu also just like Trump. According to Dev, Biden’s Jupiter is favourable in his chart until November 20. “Biden’s Rahu is in 7th house aspecting his recognition and gains. But Mars which is his competition and Ascendant is currently retrograde. Besides, on October 29, Biden’s Rahu in the ninth division of his horoscope covers his Sun. Sun denotes power, position and authority. At the moment Sun is also debilitated and in the 12th house of loss.”

In authority and power

Acharya Umesh Tiwari Image Credit: Supplied

Acharya Umesh Tiwari, an astrologer based in India and Dubai said it is Jupiter that is creating all the magic for Trump. “Sitting in the second house Jupiter is aspecting the 10th house of his chart where Sun is placed. Sun is a planet of authority and power. And with the blessings of Jupiter, it is pretty much exalted. A person with such a yoga will be in authority and power. He will be a ruler.”

He did note that Trump is going through Saturn’s sub-planetary period. “This will make him work hard for his job. It will give him some struggles. As you know he also tested positive for COVID-19. But his struggles will be put to rest as he has six major planets in exalted position.”

Biden's stars stronger

Pandit Upendra Shastri Image Credit: Supplied

Pandit Upendra Shastri, a Hindu priest and astrologer in Dubai has a different prediction. He believes Biden will take office as the next US President. “I have my reasons and they are strong. Trump’s Saturn is not going to favour him long.

Besides, Biden’s chart is looking stronger in my eyes. Biden has a Scorpio Ascendant. His Rashi is Aries whose lord is Mars. His Jupiter is placed in a fortune house. He is currently in Jupiter planetary phase just like Trump. But Biden’s Saturn is also well placed and will propel his growth. All in all, to me Biden’s chart is looking way stronger.”

Joe Biden's birth chart Image Credit: Supplied

Another political newsmaker this 2020 US elections is Kamala Devi Harris. She is the Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election. Our astro gurus however say (two of the three we spoke to that is) her stars are not in favour for a win.

Harris, an attorney who has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017 was born on October 20 1964. According to our Pundits, her time of birth is 9.28pm and she was born in Brooklyn, California.

According to Hindu priest Shastry, Rahu will give Harris several benefits as it is very strong and well placed in her charts. “Rahu is going to make her a star.”

But Dev and Tiwari have a different take altogether.

Dev said looking at Kamala Harris chart with a Gemini Ascendent and the rule planet being Rahu and Mercury it looks difficult. For one, her Rahu is in the 12th house of loss and Mercury is currently in retrograde. On October 29, in her Navamsha chart, Rahu will aspect Ketu and vice versa which is not good. In Biden’s chart also Rahu and ketu aspect each other in Navamsha.