A poll worker helps voters at the Queens Public Library during early voting for the U.S. Presidential election in the Jackson Heights neighborhood in the Queens borough in New York City. Due to the coronavirus and social distancing concerns New York State is allowing early voting for the first time.
Image Credit: AFP
Tens of millions of people have already voted in the contentious election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. New York's early voting period runs until Sunday, November 1, ahead of the November 3 general election. Above, voters line up to cast ballots outside Madison Square Garden which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Manhattan, New York.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dorian Chatman 5 watches his grandmother Symphonie cast her vote at the Clay Town Hall. The Chatman’s waited a hour and a half to vote. Early voting started in Onondaga County.
Image Credit: AP
People vote at a Masonic temple in Brooklyn as early voting begins in New York City. Thousands of New Yorkers came out to support their candidate for president and other offices as voting began on Saturday in New York. Officials are trying to ensure that the voting process is both safe and efficient as the Covid-19 pandemic is still present in the area.
Image Credit: AFP
New York's nine-day early voting period is shorter than many other states, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. California starts early voting 29 days before Election Day, while Virginia's starts 45 days before.
Image Credit: NYT
Residents wait in line for the opening of an early voting location at the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview, New York. Polling stations in New York State opened today for early voting and will remain open until November 1.
Image Credit: AFP
Fast-food and nursing home workers line up to cast their early ballots during a "My Vote is Essential" rally, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) concerns at Wayne County Community College in Detroit, Michigan.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Voters wait in line for the polling place at Barclays Center in New York.
Image Credit: NYT
Voters wait in line to cast ballots on the first day of early voting in New City, a New York City suburb.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Ben Blechman and his daughter Nora wait in line to cast ballots in early voting which started in Onondaga County.
They are at the Dewitt Town Hall courthouse.
Image Credit: AP
An American flag sign is seen on a voting booth at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station on the first day of early voting in Manhattan.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Voters line up to cast ballots outside the Barclays Center which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Brooklyn, New York.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Pizza to the Polls food truck staff distributes free food and snacks to people waiting in lines that stretch several New York City blocks, on the city's first day of early voting.
Image Credit: AP
An "I voted early!" sticker is seen at Madison Square Garden, which is used as a polling station, on the first day of early voting in Manhattan.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A poll worker assists a voter at the polling place at Barclays Center in New York on the first day of early voting in the state.
Image Credit: NYT