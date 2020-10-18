1 of 10
A wounded soldier is getting treatment at the basement of a medical center outside the city of Stepanakert on October 14, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region. - Azerbaijan said on October 14, 2020 it had destroyed missile launchers inside Armenia that were targetting its cities, as fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh risked widening beyond the disputed region. Hundreds have already lost their lives in two weeks of fighting, and continued clashes have rendered almost meaningless a humanitarian ceasefire agreed in Moscow last week.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents of Kibera form a human-chain as they pass water to extinguish a fire that gutted shantees in the Maranatha area of the sprawling slum that started at dusk in Nairobi on October 14, 2020. - About fifty families were left homeless by the inferno that spread unabated despite efforts to douse it using pails and jerrycans as firefighters were unable to access the area due to a lack of access roads. d
US President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 14, 2020. - Trumps travels to Des Moines, Iowa, for a Make America Great" rally.
A nurse takes a break in the main alley of the Lariboisiere Hospital of the AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris, on October 14, 2020.
A visitor wearing a face mask looks at the Venus de Milo in The Louvre Museum, deserted by tourists due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in Paris, on October 14, 2020.
A man jogs along Rajpath street during a smoggy morning in New Delhi on October 15, 2020.
A nurse tends to an elderly woman suspected of being infected with Covid-19 at the emergency service of the Andre Gregoire hospital in Montreuil east of Paris on October 15, 2020.
Parishioners carry material from the flooded Holy Trinity church following heavy rains in Hyderabad on October 15, 2020.
Pro-democracy protesters hold up flashlights on the phones during a demonstration in Bangkok on October 15, 2020, after Thailand issued an emergency decree following an anti-government rally the previous day.
US President Donald Trump speaks at a "Make America Great Again" rally on October 15, 2020, in Greenville, North Carolina.
