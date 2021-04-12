Tadweer has stepped up public hygiene efforts ahead of the holy month
Staff Report
Abu Dhabi: During the month of Ramadan, more than 161,000 waste containers across Abu Dhabi will be unloaded on a daily basis.
The 161,862 containers will be unloaded and transported to disposal sites for treatment in record time, thus ensuring public health and safety, said the emirate’s waste sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer).
The authority has also deployed specialised teams to manage waste from health screening centres
As part of its plan for the holy month, Tadweer has divided its operational areas in the emirate into seven sectors. It will make use of 211 hydraulic compactors and other equipment, operated by more than 5,000 workers, in order to streamline operations during Ramadan.
The authority has already stepped up clean-up efforts prior to the holy month, especially in places frequented by residents, like mosques, slaughterhouses, parks and shopping areas. In addition, it performs regular monitoring and spraying to eliminate pests and rodents.
Ahead of Eid Al Fitr, Tadweer will also designate additional teams of workers to support operations at slaughterhouses, parks and public markets. They will also provide manual street sweeping and litter removal.