Dubai: Over the course of three days, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) welcomed 1,500 scouts representing 19 Arab countries, as part of their participation in the 33rd Arab Scout Camp.

The camp, which was hosted by the UAE for the first time, was held under the theme "Scouting A Sustainable Approach", and under the patronage of the His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Emirates Scout Association (ESA).

The visit aimed to introduce the scouts to MBRL’s pioneering experience and unique services.

In cooperation with the Arab Scout Organisation (Arab Scout Territory), this visit comes within the framework of the ESA’s commitment to provide the participating Arab youth with the opportunity to explore one of the leading cultural and knowledge landmarks and learn about Emirati heritage.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: “We believe that public libraries constitute vital hubs for promoting knowledge and developing thought, especially among youth. Through the great potential our library possesses, we strive to provide a rich educational and cultural environment that encourages young people to explore, innovate, and adopt sustainable thought.”

Diverse education resources

Al Mazrooei added: “Promoting knowledge among youth by providing diverse educational resources, organising interactive activities, and enabling them to learn about the latest research, technologies, and trends is a major investment in a sustainable future.

Learning and awareness lead to the development of societies capable of facing contemporary challenges efficiently and innovatively. They also contribute to building a new, enlightened generation that is capable of taking responsibility and achieving a sustainable future for the nation and the world. - Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation

Dr. Salem Abdul Rahman Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Scouts Association and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Camp, expressed his pride in cooperating with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as it represents a beacon of knowledge in the UAE, with a large collection of books and resources in various fields and specializations. Al Darmaki thanked the library for offering 1,500 scouts from 19 Arab countries the opportunity to view this leading knowledge edifice and the treasures of knowledge it contains.

Al Darmaki said: “The Arab Scouts’ visit to the library clearly reflects the unique spirit of exploration and learning of the scouts’ movement, in addition to highlighting the importance of cooperation and communication, which significantly contributes to strengthening cultural and social ties between our Arab countries.”

During their visit to the library, the scouts were introduced to a range of books and resources, providing them with an ideal opportunity to gain knowledge about the cultures of other countries and expand their horizons.

Knowledge treasures

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s team led the delegation on a comprehensive tour of its knowledge treasures. The tour showcased various facilities and services, in addition to its nine sub-libraries, which meet the requirements of all community members as they house more than one million titles in more than 70 languages.

The delegation also visited the Treasures of the Library exhibition, which includes more than 300 rare pieces, which displays an impressive collection of rare and old books, atlases, and manuscripts, some of which date back to the 13th century. The collection includes unique copies of the Holy Quran, early print editions of literary classics and Latin translations of scholarly works from the Islamic Golden Age.

The delegation commended the library’s unique services and modern facilities, and the rich and diverse resources offered at its nine sub-libraries that meet the needs of researchers and readers from various specialisations.