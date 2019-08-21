Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, revealed that they will add two more schools beside the school in Karama, to welcome more students. Last year, Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), opened the Hemaya school to ease the lives of Dubai Police employees and facilitate free education for their children.

The force’s employees can enrol two children each in the school, which will offers classes for all grades. About 62 students of determination are also enrolled in the schools. “We will expand the project in the future so Hemaya schools will welcome children of employees from the mid-salary bracket in local government too,” said Al Merri. Policemen from warrant officer Class 1 and below and civilian employees can apply to enrol their children in the school. About 1,225 students have already been registered.