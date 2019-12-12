The final full moon of the decade lit up the sky at 12.12am on 12/12

Last full moon of the decade captured by Nasa Image Credit: Nasa

Dubai: The early hours of December 12, at 12.12am approximately the last full moon of the decade was in full view over the UAE.

The last full moon of 2019 is known as the Full Cold Moon. Native Americans have a name for every full moon of every month. December’s full moon is known as the Cold Moon, because during this month the winter nights are at their longest and darkest.

The full moon visible from Sharjah on Thursday morning. Image Credit: Twitter.com/IbrahimAlJarwan

According to famed Sharjah-based astronomer and meteorologist Ebrahim Al Jarwan, the moon was most visible in the UAE on Thursday morning at 9.12am, but you can continue to see it throughout the rest of the day and on Thursday night.

The Full Cold Moon is also known as the Full Long Nights Moon. It takes its name from the winter solstice, which has the longest night in the year. The last Full Moon before the 2019 Winter Solstice, which makes it the Mourning Moon according to Pagan tradition.

The unusual and causal landing of the full moon on 12/12 at 12:12 am has many reverting to superstition or ritual. In Chinese astrology, there are 12 animals that each represent a year; 2019 is the year of the pig. Hindu mythology calls the sun by 12 different names. And in Western culture, the number 12 reportedly has significance based on Judeo-Christian tradition teachings of Jesus' 12 apostles.

The next full moon occurs on Friday, 10 January 2020.