The 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the longest running shopping festival of its kind, will launch with an all-encompassing two-day Grand Opening event at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on 26 and 27 December 2019. The eagerly-anticipated shopping festival will run for 38 days until 1 February 2020; bringing the city together for a non-stop calendar of thrilling entertainment, promotions and chances to win big.

DUBAI: An unmissable 12-hour sale will kick off the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) on December 26.

Shoppers could enjoy up to 90 per cent discount at the flash sale which will run at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha from 12 noon until midnight.

In addition, shoppers spending over Dh300 at any of the participating stores will be eligible to become one of the 25 winners of MAF gift cards worth Dh10,000.

Grand opening

This year’s edition of the shopping fest will begin with an all-encompassing two-day grand opening event at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on December 26 and 27.

Other highlights from the opening day celebration include spectacular fireworks displays at The Beach, La Mer, Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Creek.

The eagerly-anticipated shopping festival will run for 38 days until February 1, 2020; bringing the city together for a non-stop calendar of thrilling entertainment, promotions and raffles.

DSF Concerts

Cheb Khaled, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Emirati singing sensation Hussain Al Jassmi will perform at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai on December 26, while British pop star and former One Direction member Liam Payne, and singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will wow audiences on December 27.

Admission to opening day concerts is free. To book their spots, fans need to register on DubaiCalendar.com, Platinumlist.net or via the Dubai Calendar app available on iOS and Android.

Entrance is on a first come first served basis. Ticket holders will receive a QR code by email which will be scanned upon arrival and exchanged for a wristband.

Music fans who miss out on the DSF Grand Opening concerts can enjoy performances by other global superstars from around the world during the festival. Fans of late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum can head to Dubai Opera to see her in a hologram concert, accompanied by a live orchestra of 20 musicians on stage and a performance by Sana’a Nabil, the granddaughter of Umm Kulthum. The concert will take place December 26 and 27.

Tickets which start from Dh195 can be purchased via www.dubaiopera.com. The Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk will also host Pakistani sensation Rahat Ali Khan on December 27, with tickets starting from Dh125 and available for purchase on www.dubaicalendar.com.

Pop up markets

A series of pop-up markets will appear across the city for the opening weekend, combining the heritage of Dubai with innovative retail experiences and entertainment for all.

Al Seef Market will offer shopping, dining and entertainment from around the world as well as the chance to enter a draw to win one of 25 Dh1,000 Meraas gift cards on spends of Dh100 which will be announced daily at the main raffle stage. Last Exit Al Khawaneeji Market will officially open on December 26 at 6pm. Here visitors will enjoy a plethora of attractions including custom ice rink, snowman building zone and a dedicated snow fight pit. Al Rigga Market will take visitors down memorty lane by giving them a glimpse of what the DSF Market looked like when it was launched 25 years ago. From African dancing, flash mobs and talent contests, there will something for everyone to enjoy. Finally, the Hatta Market located in the heart of Hatta will offer a traditional outdoor souk experience with cultural games and experiences. There will also be an outdoor cinema showcasing classic blockbusters for the whole family to enjoy.