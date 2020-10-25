Image Credit: IANS

Are notifications in some Whatsapp chat groups disturbing you? The Facebook-owned messaging platform now allows you to mute a chat forever, and Whatsapp users seem to be loving the new update.

Users across the globe finally saw Whatsapp’s latest update with the ‘Always' option to mute chats. WhatsApp had been testing this feature in the beta version, and now it is widely rolling out to the stable version.

The developers took to Twitter, to share the update.

The ‘Always' option replaces the ‘1 year' option that was originally part of the settings. You still get to choose whether you want WhatsApp to show notifications for that chat or not. This new feature is present on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on the WhatsApp web.

How to mute a chat

To mute a chat forever, open the chat and tap on the menu option on the top right. Then, select Mute notifications. You will see three options to mute the chat with the last one being ‘Always'.

Select it and press Ok.

Once muted, you can see the Unmute notifications option in the chat settings instead of the Mute notifications option.

Earlier this month, the new ‘Always' mute feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.10 by some users, along with a few other features. It also brought a new Storage Usage UI for beta users, along with Media Guidelines feature that allows users to align stickers and text when editing images, videos, and GIFs.

While most tweeps liked the new update, some replied to Whatsapp on Twitter, requesting other features.

Tweep @romanlx posted: “Multi-devices functionality is what we need urgently, this is 2020 and we still depend on an active online phone to use the web client, and we can't use more than one phone without having to backup, reset and restore on the other phone... Kind of ancient behaviour.”