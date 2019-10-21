Samsung Galaxy Fold Image Credit: Gulf News

Clearly the UAE is very excited for the foldable future. Just three days after the Samsung Fold was restocked in the UAE, it has sold out again. Not to fret, Samsung says there’s a third pre-order beginning October 23rd, 2019.

UAE consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Fold from October 17th onwards will get the devices delivered to them through a concierge starting from October 24th, along with a dedicated expert on call 24x7.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the first commercially available foldable device in the UAE and has a lot to offer. The device comes with two display; a 4.6” cover display and the inner foldable 7.3” display. Unfolded the phone offers an immersive experience for productivity and media consumption like no other. If you’d like to know what life is like living with the Fold, check out our full review here.