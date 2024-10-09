Elon Musk has tantalised fans with cryptic hints about the upcoming event, fueling speculation and heightening anticipation.

The mystery surrounding the 'cybercab' has only intensified as Tesla began distributing invitations to its exclusive Robotaxi event.

The EV maker is expected to hold the unveiling at the Warner Brothers Discovery studio in Burbank, California, on Thursday at 8 PM EST (4 am in the UAE, Friday) in an event dubbed “We, Robot.”

For those eagerly awaiting Tesla's next move, the anticipation is palpable. The company's dedicated fanbase is on the edge of their seats, expecting nothing short of groundbreaking revelations.

How to watch: Tesla will livestream the “We, Robot” event on X, while hosting “watch parties” are set at many Tesla stores too.

Here are five things to look forward to:

#1. Robotaxis, software and tech advancements:

Tesla is known for its advanced software and technology. The event could feature a new 'Cybertaxi', as well as updates to Autopilot, Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities, and other innovative features.

#2. New model announcements:

There's much speculation Tesla may unveil 3 new cars (models or variants of existing models).

#3. Battery and charging:

Tesla could also share new developments regarding its battery technology, charging infrastructure, or partnerships related to energy storage.

#4. Semi truck production:

Tesla's Semi truck, designed for long-haul transportation, is expected to enter production and start deliveries to customers.

#5. Cybertruck updates:

The Cybertruck, Tesla's highly anticipated electric pickup truck, is expected to receive production updates and possibly a revised timeline for deliveries.

Robotaxi software: Here’s what we know so far:



• With a run rate of 5 million autonomous miles per day and having Dojo, the world’s fastest Nvidia-based Tesla supercomputer, helping refine the self-driving software, Tesla has a clear path to scaling its robotaxi fleet.



• Its closest driverless taxi rival in the US, Waymo, relies on Zeekr, based in China.



• Zeekr could face hefty US tariffs, which may be why Waymo has entered into another manufacturing relationship with Hyundai.



• One estimate states that Waymo’s vehicles cost more than $100,000 to produce, its sensor set alone ~$40,000+, though it is working to reduce costs.



• Tesla’s Model 3 costs around $40,000, sensors included. While it needs to build backend support for remote vehicle assistance and customer support, Tesla should be able to leverage its existing factory, charging, and service infrastructure to scale efficiently, according to ARK Invest, which closely tracks the AI industry.



Promises

The event has been delayed several times. Will Musk make more promises and set impossible timelines? In 2017, at the semi event, Tesla introduced the "2020 Roadster", and took in deposits from customers. It’s now 2024 and there is no 2020 Roadster.

It’s still anyone’s guess whether Tesla will roll out something revolutionary – or the event may prove to be just iterations of what’s already out there.

If the cubercab rolls out, it disrupt the taxi business the way Airbnb changed bed-and-breakfast?

Milestone

Given that the company’s pioneering efforts and unmatched success in the EV space are hard to dismiss, in spite of Musk’s sometimes erratic behaviour.

Tesla has already proven that it can deliver the impossible, even if a bit late. The 10/10 announcement could further shape the future of EVs, sending shockwaves across the automotive industry.