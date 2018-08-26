Dubai: Microsoft and Etisalat UAE announced on Sunday that Xbox gamers in the UAE can now pay for content through their etisalat mobile account without the need for credit card.

Etisalat UAE subscribers will get access to Xbox Games Pass, where players get unlimited access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games on Xbox One for the single, low, monthly price of Dh39, the telecom operator said in a statement.

It added they can also play titles like Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2, Forza Horizon 4 and Crackdown 3 on the day they are released. And if subscribers buy an Xbox One game from the current catalogue, they can save up to 20 per cent, plus get up to 10 per cent off game add-ons and consumables.