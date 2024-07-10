Dubai: The Meta-owned WhatsApp is enhancing user safety within group chats with a new feature called "context cards." This feature, currently rolling out, will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

When users are added to an unfamiliar group, a context card will appear, displaying key details like who added them, the group's creation date and creator, and the group description. This information allows users to make informed decisions about joining or leaving the group.

'Context Cards' explain unfamiliar groups ** Who added them to the group



** When the group was created



** Who created the group



** The group description



Additionally, the context card offers access to safety tools for increased security on WhatsApp.

According to WhatsApp, this feature is particularly helpful for users who haven't saved new contacts yet. It helps them confirm if they want to be in the group and provides extra security measures.

"This update adds another layer of safety and security," WhatsApp stated, "complementing existing features like silencing unknown callers, chat lock, in-app privacy check-up, and control over group additions."

The context card feature mirrors WhatsApp's current experience in one-on-one messaging, where users receive more context if messaged by someone not in their contacts.

WhatsApp already allows users to control who adds them to groups through privacy settings. By default, these settings are set to "Everyone," but users can change them to "My contacts" or "My contacts except..." to limit who can add them.

How to adjust group privacy settings: