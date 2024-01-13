Dubai: Want to make an impact amidst all that noise of brands putting out marketing messages? The communication platform Papricut.com reckons it can be done, and with the added benefit of being seen as genuine.
"In a world saturated with information, impact stories serve as beacons of authenticity,” said Lillian Kithia, founder of Papricut.com. “They breathe life into the mission of organizations, offering a glimpse into the lives of the individuals or communities they serve.
“We recognize the power of these narratives, understanding that they not only captivate audiences but also drive engagement, fostering deeper connections between organizations, communities, and catalysts for change."
Entities can narrate their impact stories in a manner that’s ‘genuine and reflective of real experiences and emotions’.
The platform will help with the storytelling process, allowing organizations to ‘authentically’ convey their impact stories with the guidance, facilitation, and oversight of media experts and content creators.
"The storytelling process has traditionally been cumbersome, stressful, and labor-intensive,” said Kithia. “Project managers often find themselves torn between making an impact and capturing the stories that showcase this impact. This is precisely where Papricut.com steps in, ensuring that these impactful stories do not go untold."