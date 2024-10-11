Dubai: The Abu Dhabi headquartered Core42 has expanded its next-generation AI Cloud offering through the deployment of the Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs in the UAE. This confirms Core42’s position as being able to offer scalable AI compute resources.

What this does is eliminate the ‘need for customers to own physical infrastructure’ and also provide the Core42 has deployed an Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with Nvidia DGX H100 systems and HGX accelerated systems supported by Dell PowerEdge XE9680 with Nvidia cards. “This infrastructure allows significant performance gains for demanding applications and enterprise-scale generative AI,” said a statement. “The expanded offering positions Core42 as a front-runner in the region to deploy advanced US compute technologies in its Regulated Technology Environment (RTE).” ‘tools necessary to navigate complex data sovereignty and regulatory requirements’.