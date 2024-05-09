Dubai: A blockchain focused platform operator, Chainalysis, has opened its headquarters for Southern Europe, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa territory in Dubai. This move follows three years of growth in the region as it established credentials as a provider of crypto investigation, Web3 growth, and crypto risk solutions to government and private sector entities.

“We have been actively driving the maturity of the region’s crypto ecosystem in line with the latest developments,” said Michael Gronager, CEO. “The true potential and value of cryptocurrencies lies in their ability to transfer value, and we're seeing an upward trend of overall transfer activity.

“Utilisation is the underlying success story of the industry, and the UAE is strongly positioned to lead innovation with novel use cases that deliver tangible value to consumers and businesses.”

The new regional headquarters also support fast-growth markets including India, Africa and Central Asia. The company aims to recruit skilled professionals specialising in traditional finance, regulatory compliance, and Web3.0 technologies to operate from its Dubai headquarters.

Chainalysis provides data, software, services, and research to government agencies, virtual asset service providers, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies.