San Francisco: Tech and e-commerce colossus Amazon on Thursday reported that its profit in the recently ended quarter tripled as online sales boomed.
Revenue soared to $108.5 billion, an increase of 44 per cent from the same period a year earlier, as the pandemic revved a trend of shopping online instead of in real-world stores.
Profit in the quarter was $8.1 billion, compared with $2.5 billion in the first three months of last year. Amazon shares jumped more than five per cent in after-market trades.