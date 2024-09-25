Dubai: UAE has been proving the doubters wrong over the few decades. Be it a green lush cricket ground in the middle of the desert or creating islands in the middle of the sea to having the tallest tower that takes you amid the clouds. Everything is possible and there are no limits.

Now, UAE is going to host an International Ski Championship at Ski Dubai next season.

The UAE Winter Sports Federation participated in the annual International Ski and Snowboard Congress in Zurich, alongside over 50 countries. The Congress focused on developments and regulations for the 2025 winter season.

Led by Ibrahim Khadem, the UAE delegation, including Mohammad Khadem and Mohammed Al Abdooli, successfully garnered renewed support from nations to host the International Ski Championship at Ski Dubai next season. This endorsement highlights global confidence in the UAE’s readiness to host world-class events and further solidifies its position as a key player in international winter sports.

Be it summer or winter, sports activities in Dubai never stops. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

UAE's prowess to host top-class events

UAE showcased its prowess in hosting high-profile events during the Covid Pandemic when several top-class events took place under strict protocol. The UAE, arguably the sporting capital of the world, proved its readiness when they accepted to host the ICC Twenty20 Women’s World Cup from October 3-20 after International Cricket Council moved the showpiece away from Bangladesh late August.