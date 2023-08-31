Dubai: The fifth edition of the Labor Sports Tournament will comprise 11 sports competitions and will be held at 10 locations across Dubai from September 2 to March 13, 2024.
Held under the title “Their Happiness is Our Goal,” in collaboration by Dubai Sports Council, Labour Affairs in Dubai and Dubai Police, the six-month event will be held in basketball, football, running, arm wrestling, badminton, volleyball, swimming, tug of war, yoga, cricket & kabaddi with volleyball and badminton being held for the first time.
Last edition saw 10 events totalling 20 championships on 73 grounds across 10 locations.
Continuous development process
“We are pleased to continue our joint efforts to organise this annual social sports event, which confirms that UAE gives special consideration to labourers of different specialisations, since labourers are essential partner in the continuous development process in the State and they are part of our society. We appreciate the great efforts they are exerting to serve this homeland and all individuals in society, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council told a press conference during the inauguration of the tournament on Thursday.
Brigadier Ali Al Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of General Department of the Community Happiness in Dubai Police, Abdulla Shukri, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai Naser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and representatives of the supporting companies; Nakheel Co., DUTCO, Juma Al Majid, Dubai Holding & Adam Vital Hospital attended the event.
Increase in number of participants
Brigadier Ali Al Mansouri added: “Community happiness is one of the main factors in Dubai Police strategy. We are aware of the importance of sports initiatives targeting the various classes in society. We are also aware that labourers are main partners in our development and progress. The Labour Sports Tournament provides labourers with opportunities to exercise their favourite sports and to participate in fair competitions. The increase in the number of participants every year confirms that the Tournament presents a message of tolerance and plays eminent roles to make the Emirate of Dubai the happiest and safest city in the world”.
The tournament will be held at Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Al Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO, Dulsco, ENOC Residential Complex, Qusais, Muhaisnah 4 and Al Ghurair Residential Complex.