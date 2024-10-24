Abu Dhabi: Tadej Pogacar has confirmed to stay with UAE Team Emirates until 2030. The Slovenian cyclist joined the UAE team in 2019 and this renewal meant he would reach a whopping 12 seasons with the same team.
More to follow...
More to follow...