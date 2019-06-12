UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he will let his fighting do the talking when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of YFC 242 which will be held on Abu Dhabi on September 7.

Addressing a press conference in the company of his rival in London on Wednesday evening, the Dagestan fighter said: “I don’t want to underestimate my opponent, Dustin. He’s a tough challenge for me. But once the gates close in the Octagon, I’ll go about my business and do what I have to do to finish the fight.”

Poirier, who is coming into the final on the back of a brutal unanimous decision victory against featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 236 in April, dismissed suggestions that Nurmagomedov may be ring rusty having not fought in over ten months.

“I don’t want to get into his head and try to figure out what he’s thinking,” said the American. “All I know is what I want to do in the fight, and that is dominate him and win.

“I’m not thinking about him, just myself.”

Nurmagomedov has not lost in 27 professional fights. He submitted Ireland’s Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last October by fourth-round rear naked choke. After the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon and into the crowd to attack a member of McGregor’s team who he said had been taunting him and his family and an ugly brawl broke out.Both fighters were fined and suspended.