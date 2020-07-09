UFC Arabia Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Media has announced that the broadcasting of this month’s UFC Fight Island events hosted at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and commencing with UFC 251 on Saturday, will be exclusively through the “UFC Arabia” application.

Support programming of the three upcoming Fight Night events on July 15, 18 and 25. will also be aired through Abu Dhabi Sports Channels.

Fans will also get to see some of the biggest UFC talent compete with an anticipated championship title fight between bantamweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker as he takes on Darren Till, and local fan favourite Mounir Lazzez as he makes his long awaited UFC debut.

All fights will be exclusively broadcast through the application.

Coverage of the fights comes as part of an interactive digital campaign launched by Abu Dhabi Sports Channels under the theme ‘Home of the Biggest Fights’.

The UFC Arabia application is downloadable through all major online stores, such as Apple Store and Google Play, and is available on web, smart phone, smart TVs, and tablets. The app allows fans to track real-time updates of all UFC events and live-stream fights, anytime, anywhere, enabling them to switch from English to Arabic with ease.

The modern and interactive approach of covering this global event comes in line with Abu Dhabi Media’s strategy to focus on producing distinctive exclusive content that matches the aspirations and interests of the sport’s audience, in addition to accelerating and creating innovative digital content on all company platforms. This will act as the first step in moving towards developing new digital platforms and smart applications that enhance direct interaction with audiences.

UFC Arabia subscription is available for a fee of Dh18.99 per month in the UAE.