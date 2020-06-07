1 of 10
Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor announced his retirement for the third time in four years on Sunday.
Image Credit: Twitter
2 of 10
McGregor abruptly made his latest dubious declaration on his Twitter account, where the former two-division UFC champion also announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019.
Image Credit: Twitter
3 of 10
The 31-year-old Irish superstar revitalized his combat sports career in January with an impressive first-round stoppage of Donald "Cowboy'' Cerrone at UFC 246.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
McGregor (22-4) hadn't won a fight in a mixed martial arts cage or a boxing ring since 2016, but he remained the UFC's brightest star and biggest financial draw.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
UFC President Dana White has already said McGregor is next in line for a title shot at the winner of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's bout with Justin Gaethje this summer. Khabib dethroned McGregor in an infamous fight in October 2018, where a brawl saw both fighter suspended.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
Retirements are a time-honored device for gathering attention and increased bargaining power in combat sports. From Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather (whom McGregor fought in a money-spinning exhibition boxing bout) to Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell, countless champions of boxing and MMA have gone back on their solemn announcements whenever need or ego brought them back to the sport.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
McGregor made his first Twitter retirement announcement in April 2016 during a spat with the UFC over promotion of his rematch with Nate Diaz. McGregor famously wrote: "I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya's later.'' McGregor and Diaz fought in August 2016.
Image Credit: USA Today Sports
8 of 10
Three years later, McGregor retired again in March 2019 in what White believed was a gambit to entice the UFC to offer him an ownership stake in the company. McGregor began talking about new fights shortly afterward, and he eventually returned to face Cerrone in early 2020.
Image Credit: UFC
9 of 10
Who would have thought this innocent little face would go on to become the most famous man in the world's bloodiest sport. Have we seen the last of him? Possibly, but don't hold your breath.
Image Credit: Twitter