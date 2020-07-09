Dubai: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE and official airline partner of UFC Fight Island, flew in it last consignment of officials and fighters including UFC President Dana White and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.
The UFC team flew from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi ahead of Yas Island’s historic UFC Fight Island which begins on Saturday, July. 11
As a special tribute to mark the occasion, Etihad’s pilots waved the flags of the UAE and UFC Fight Island from the cockpit windows on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
On board, the UFC team were taken care of by Etihad’s award-winning cabin crew, which now also includes a dedicated Wellness Ambassador.
A first in the industry, Etihad’s ambassadors provide essential travel health information and care so every guest can fly with greater peace of mind.
UFC has a huge global following with athletes and staff travelling in from around the world.
Last weekend, Etihad carried UFC stars Amanda Ribas, Jessica Andrade and Jose Aldo from Sao Paolo to Abu Dhabi, with Paige Vanzant, Rose Namajunas and Max Holloway jetting into the UAE capital from Las Vegas.
Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, one of the UAE’s most popular leisure, shopping and entertainment destinations, will host events from July 11 to 25. UFC is the biggest mixed martial arts tournament in the world, with more than 300 million fans around the world.