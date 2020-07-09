Dubai: As part of its scheduled coverage of upcoming international events, Abu Dhabi Sports Channels has dedicated “Abu Dhabi Sports 2” to broadcast this month’s four UFC fights at ‘Fight Island’ on Yaas Island thorugh a set of live and recorded programmes.
Its analytical studios will broadcast exclusively from July 5-26 before and after the fights.
Live programmes will include the “Yas Nights” programme, broadcast at 10pm UAE time, which will shed light on the importance of hosting this international sporting event in Abu Dhabi under the current circumstances, positioning it as the international capital of martial arts.
This programme will also allow audiences to stay abreast with latest preparations and developments through the main studio, in conjunction with the field studio and a network of correspondents from the event, as well as the analytical “UFC Studio” that will broadcast all day of the fights.
Abu Dhabi Sports will broadcast the daily half-hour recorded programme “The Greatest Fights” at 7pm, which will showcase the best historical bouts and host a group of renowned analysts. It will be followed by “Fighting Stars”, to highlight prominent historical fighters and feature their most important sporting achievements.
“Connected” then airs at 8pm to monitor the latest news regarding UFC, the athletes and the engagement of audiences on social media platforms, and a one-hour talk show titled “Fight Island” begins at 8.30pm, hosting a group of analysts to discuss the most important areas of interest to UFC fans. UFC fighters will be in conversation 9.30pm in “The Special Interview”.